Reedsburg’s sisterhood reaches state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For just the second time in program history, and first time since 2012, Reedsburg girl’s basketball is one of the final four team’s preparing for the WIAA state basketball tournament.

“Nine years ago, it seems like forever ago.” Said Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon. “To bring it up to these players, I have to remind them that we actually made it. It’s been so long. They were six or seven years old when we made it.”

For a team scoring an average of 74 points per game, with a 19-1 record and on a current 13-game win streak, Simon doesn’t have a single senior to lead them but instead a roster boasting 10 juniors.

“These players have put in a lifetime of work to get to this moment. Really the goal to get to this moment. It’s well deserved. This group is a great group of kids that have worked hard to get to this point.” said the head coach in his 15th season leading Reedsburg.

Some of his players were at home watching the 2012 Reedsburg basketball team fall to New Berlin Eisenhower in state that year, others were at the Kohl Center rooting them on like Trenna and Sydney Cherney or Melissa Dietz.

“I was sitting in the stands watching that game. Most of those girls were my biggest role models when I was seven.” said Dietz.

Nine years later the six and seven year olds that looked up to the first Reedsburg team to reach state are now fulfilling their childhood dreams as a talented, cohesive team.

“Because we know each other so well and we’ve been playing with each other so long, whatever we have to do to get the win, we’ll do it.” Reedsburg junior Mahra Wieman said.

“We all expect so much out of each other because we’re such a competitive team.” Dietz added for what she thinks fuels this team’s success.

When asked how to characterize their team, a common answer was sisterhood among the players. Common mindset for successful teams. For Reedsburg, that is literal.

Twins Macie and Mahra Wieman both start for the Beavers, as do sisters Sydney Cherney, who’s a freshman and junior Trenna Cherney.

“We’ve been working together since third grade and just to go into an experience with her and everyone is something I’ve wanted to do.” Macie Wieman answered when asked about sharing this opportunity with her twin sister.

“I’ve always dreamt of it. Going there and watching them definitely just pushed my sister and I to go to state.” said Sydney Cherney.

Now the Cherney’s still can’t believe what they’re preparing to do on Saturday.

“We shoot in the morning together.” Trenna Cherney said while practicing free throws with her younger sister Sydney. “So it’s so surreal and crazy that it’s a couple days before state and we’re shooting free throws.”

The Wieman’s shared how special it was to share the experience with each other as well.

“This is just another part of our chapter in life so we can connect more.” Mahra shared.

“I’m so glad to be apart of this team. Top four teams in the state. It shows how hard we work.” Macie added.

The Beavers (19-1) will face New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) at 12:25 PM inside the La Crosse Center on Saturday, February 27. If Reedsburg survives and advances, they will face the winner of Notre Dame (26-1) and Onalaska (17-3) at 6:35 PM Saturday night.

