Rock Co. inmates return to giving unadoptable dogs a new ‘leash on life’

Rock Co. inmates are training Suzie so she has a chance to be adopted.
Rock Co. inmates are training Suzie so she has a chance to be adopted.(Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An adorable – but currently unadoptable – Australian Shepherd mix is getting a second chance at finding her fur-ever home thanks to a group of Rock Co. inmates committed to teaching her how to be a good dog.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is teaming up again with the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society to bring back the Canine Corrections Academy. Founded in 2014, the program went on hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first member of the Class of 2021 will be Suzie, who began her training on Tuesday. The Rock Co. inmates plan to teach her basic obedience and socialization skills. When she’s completed her classes, Suzie will need to pass the Canine Good Citizenship certification test and, if she does, the two-and-a-half-year-old pup will be eligible for adoption.

The Sheriff’s Office also explained how helpful the program is Suzie’s trainers too. They are inmates serving in the Rock Co. Education and Criminal Addictions Program. Sheriff Troy Knudson called the experience invaluable for them.

The interaction, he explained, is “invaluable” for teaching patience, responsibility, and compassion, in addition to providing a boost to their self-esteem.

