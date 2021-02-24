Advertisement

Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital

Chandra Johnson
Chandra Johnson(UW Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Dept. is searching for a 48-year-old Rockford, Illinois, woman who has not been seen since walking out of American Family Children’s Hospital early Tuesday afternoon.

According UWPD’s endangered missing person alert, Chandra Lee Johnson walked out of the hospital, in the 1600 block of Highland Ave., around 12:15 p.m. She does not have her phone and left her vehicle behind.

Johnson is described as standing 5′7″ tall, weighing 207 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. She also has a scar on her right forearm and a tattoo on her chest.

At the time she went missing, Johnson was wearing a pink t-shirt, grey hoodie with neon green interior, a bandana, grey sweatpants/leggings, and tennis shoes. She was also carrying a large brown purse.

Family members told police Johnson has several medical issues and is unfamiliar with the Madison area.

Anyone who sees her is asked to check on her welfare and then call UWPD at 608-262-2957.

