Stoughton police searching for suspect in bank robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a late morning bank robbery in Stoughton remains on the run.

According to the Stoughton Police Dept., the man went into the Associated Bank, in the 100 block of King Street, shortly before 10 a.m. He then showed the teller a dark handgun in his waistband before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Members of the police department and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and two K-9 units were deployed, but authorities were unable to locate the suspect.

He was described as a white man, standing 6′4″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. He was wearing a black stocking cap, a multi-colored facemask, dark sunglasses, a white coat with black trim, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Police added their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Surveillance image taken during a robbery at the Associated Bank, in Stoughton, on Feb. 24, 2021. (Stoughton Police Dept.)

