Advertisement

Stoughton police searching for suspect in bank robbery

Surveillance image taken during a robbery at the Associated Bank, in Stoughton, on Feb. 24, 2021.
Surveillance image taken during a robbery at the Associated Bank, in Stoughton, on Feb. 24, 2021.(Stoughton Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a late morning bank robbery in Stoughton remains on the run.

According to the Stoughton Police Dept., the man went into the Associated Bank, in the 100 block of King Street, shortly before 10 a.m. He then showed the teller a dark handgun in his waistband before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Members of the police department and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and two K-9 units were deployed, but authorities were unable to locate the suspect.

He was described as a white man, standing 6′4″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. He was wearing a black stocking cap, a multi-colored facemask, dark sunglasses, a white coat with black trim, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Police added their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Surveillance image taken during a robbery at the Associated Bank, in Stoughton, on Feb. 24, 2021.
Surveillance image taken during a robbery at the Associated Bank, in Stoughton, on Feb. 24, 2021.(Stoughton Police Dept.)
Surveillance image taken during a robbery at the Associated Bank, in Stoughton, on Feb. 24, 2021.
Surveillance image taken during a robbery at the Associated Bank, in Stoughton, on Feb. 24, 2021.(Stoughton Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Weekend Forecast - Adding a little snow to the mild temperatures this weekend
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about what’s in the COVID-19 vaccine.
What ingredients are in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital
Hunters and trappers exceed Wisconsin wolf kill target