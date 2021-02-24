Two teens arrested, booked into Dane Co. Jail after foot pursuit with MPD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teens are in custody after a pursuit with Madison Police officers Tuesday afternoon.

According to MPD, a detective spotted two teens walking on E Washington Ave; one of them was wanted by the police.

JaQuann L. Williams, 18, complied with officers at the scene and was taken into custody, MPD says. However, 17-year-old Kory L. Washington took off running. After a foot pursuit Washington was safely taken into custody by MPD officers.

Both teens were booked into the Dane Co. Jail. Washington was booked on a new charge of resisting officers and on charges for previous incidents including ID theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

MPD says Williams was booked on charges of felony bail jumping and felony possession of a firearm. Police say a loaded handgun was found on Williams at the time of his arrest.

