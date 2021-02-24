Advertisement

Warmer Temperatures Near - Statistically Speaking

First 40 Degree Temperature In The Books
Here are the dates Madison typically reaches warmer temperatures for the year.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Tuesday brought the warmest temperatures of the year to southern Wisconsin with most places topping out into the middle and upper 40s! After what’s been a frigid February, this has been a welcomed sight to many across the area. The good news, for wanting more mild air, is that above normal temperatures look to continue through the end of the month. While we will be mild, we aren’t expecting any extreme heat. Temperatures will likely hang out in the middle to upper 30s with a few places hitting the 40s.

As we head into March next week, warmer temperatures become increasing likely, at least statistically. While we finally picked up our first 40 degree temperature of the year, we should have already had our first 50 degree of the year. That typically happens by the middle of February. On average, our first 60 degree temperature happens by the middle of March with our first 70 degree temperature by the end of March. Those longing for the return of summer will likely have to wait. Our first 80 degree temperature doesn’t typically happen until the end of April.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

With temperature only expected to be slightly above normal over the next week or two, snow will be slow to melt off. With our snowpack remaining well over a foot, this will only start to put a dent in deep snowpack. Areas south of Wisconsin, where snow cover is much less extensive, will see more rapid melt off and a return to warmer temperatures.

