What do vaccine side effects indicate about your immune response?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about vaccine side effects.

I had very little response to both shots (Pfizer); sore arm after the first one and a little bit of fatigue after the second one. Not sure I would have noticed either if I hadn’t been watching for them. Does this mean I didn’t get much immune response and therefore not much protection?

Answer: The absence of side effects does not mean that your body is not responding to the shot.

Dr. Matt Anderson with UW Health says that people are reporting no side effects or many side effects.

“When people have side effects, the body is responding to that immune response,” said Dr. Anderson. “The absence of side effects does not mean that your body is not responding, it just means that different people have different responses in different ways.”

Dr. Anderson says that people react differently to getting the shot and it depends on the person.

“It doesn’t mean that your immune system is or is not responding,” said Dr. Anderson. “So we shouldn’t confuse those two.”

