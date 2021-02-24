Advertisement

What do vaccine side effects indicate about your immune response?

The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about vaccine side effects.
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about vaccine side effects.
(KGNS)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about vaccine side effects.

Answer: The absence of side effects does not mean that your body is not responding to the shot.

Dr. Matt Anderson with UW Health says that people are reporting no side effects or many side effects.

“When people have side effects, the body is responding to that immune response,” said Dr. Anderson. “The absence of side effects does not mean that your body is not responding, it just means that different people have different responses in different ways.”

Dr. Anderson says that people react differently to getting the shot and it depends on the person.

“It doesn’t mean that your immune system is or is not responding,” said Dr. Anderson. “So we shouldn’t confuse those two.”

