1 of 2 teens injured in Barron County buggy crash has died

The younger teen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 17-year-old who has injured along with another teen when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a truck in Barron County last week has died.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the teen who died and a 16-year-old were heading north on Highway M last Thursday night when a truck traveling in the same direction struck the buggy, which had operating rear lights.

The younger teen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sheriff’s officials say they were notified Wednesday that the older teen, who had been flown from the scene, had died.

