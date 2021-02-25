3 people arrested in Janesville after illegal weapon search

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department, with the assistance of two area SWAT teams, arrested three people Wednesday as a result of an illegal weapon investigation.

According to a news release, Janesville PD served a search warrant at 10:30 a.m. to a home on the 400 block of South Academy Street.

Janesville PD noted that this was a joint effort between Janesville PD SWAT and Beloit SWAT. The residents inside of the home were cooperative with police and exited the home during the search.

Police obtained three guns, ammunition, about 170 grams of THC and other drug paraphernalia. They also added that no one was injured as a result of the search.

Authorities arrested Alfonso Randall, 38, Orion Mitchell, 21, and Takisha Clemons, 40, on multiple charges.

Randall was accused of possession of a firearm of a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking residence, possession of THC with intent to deliver, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

Mitchell was accused of maintaining a drug trafficking residence and possession of THC with intent to deliver.

Police accused Clemons of maintaining a drug trafficking residence, possession of THC with intent to deliver and two counts of child neglect from failing to protect children from exposure to controlled substances.

Officials took Randall and Mitchell to the Rock County Jail, where they will stay until their initial court date. Clemons was released after being issued a court date for her charges, police noted.

