Dane Co. can’t start offering teachers, childcare workers COVID-19 vaccine next week

Health officials say they may have to wait “at least two weeks.”
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just minutes after the state Dept. of Health Services announced teachers and childcare workers would be among those prioritized when the vaccine eligibility list expands Monday, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. revealed it will not be able to start vaccinating those groups next week.

The county agency blamed new state guidelines for allocating doses to teachers and childcare workers that local health officials estimate will delay their effort “by at least two weeks.”

PHMDC also noted the new state vaccine distribution rules mean Dane Co. only received approximately an eighth of the number of doses it initially requested.

“It is important to remember that though groups are eligible for vaccination on March 1, it doesn’t mean vaccines will be provided to us by March 1,” said Janel Heinrich, Director, Public Health Madison & Dane County.

As such, county health officials plan to continue focusing their efforts on the already eligible frontline health care workers and individuals who are 65 and older.

In their statement, the officials promised to stay in contact with school and childcare administrators to keep them apprised of the timeline for getting their staffs vaccinated.

