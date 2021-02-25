Diaper Drive makes a difference by supplying families with disposable diapers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 has teamed up with The Village Diaper bank to help combat diaper need in our community by collecting monetary donations online, as well as physical diapers at a number of drop off locations throughout Dane County.

Diaper need is when families are unable to afford an adequate supply of clean diapers for their children. According to The Village Diaper Bank founder and CEO Megan Solleneberger, one in three families are facing diaper need.

NBC15 has received questions about cloth diapers, and why this diaper drive focuses on collecting new and unused disposable diapers for families.

Sollenberger said while The Village Diaper Bank hopes to do a cloth diaper program in the future and is actively collecting cloth diapers, the current focus is on disposable diapers.

“Cloth requires up front costs and the ability to have laundry facilities at the ready and to have child care that accepts cloth,” Sollenberger said.

Sollenberger said that not all families have easy access to a place where they can wash cloth diapers.

“For now, we’re working with a lot of families that are homeless, working and living in situations that don’t have reliable access to laundry services, and for that reason, they really rely on disposable just to be able to make it.”

If you are interested in helping provide diapers for family in need in the Dane County community, there are a number of ways to pitch in:

People can donate online anytime by clicking here . On Feb. 25, online donations up to $20,000 will be matched all day thanks to generous businesses and families.

On Feb. 25, there will be a diaper drive-thru event at The Village Diaper Bank, located at 21 Marsh Court on Madison’s East Side. New and unused diapers can be donated contactless from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Diapers can also be donated at select drop sites around Dane County beginning Feb. 18. Those locations include:

Festival Foods in Madison and Verona

Icki Sticki in Mount Horeb and Verona

Hilldale Mall Atrium near Macy’s

