Evers announces federal rent, energy assistance program

Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at Blackhawk Technical College, in Janesville, on Feb. 10, 2021.(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new $322 million federally funded program announced by Gov. Tony Evers provides money to Wisconsin residents who need help paying for rent and utilities due to income loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers’ office said Thursday that eligible applicants must demonstrate a risk of losing their housing, have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or have a household income at or below 80% of the county median average.

“While we continue working to get vaccines distributed and shots in arms as soon as we have supply, these funds will be critically important providing families the stability and support they need to get through this pandemic,” Evers said.

Rental and utility payments are made directly to the landlord or utility provider.

People who live in Dane Co., as well as Brown, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties, can apply directly to the local rental assistance provider.

More details about the rental assistance program are available here.

