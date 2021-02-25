Advertisement

Evers signs bill for modernizing state’s unemployment system

Gov. Tony Evers signs legislation authorizing upgrades to the state unemployment system on Feb....
Gov. Tony Evers signs legislation authorizing upgrades to the state unemployment system on Feb. 5, 2021.(Gov. Tony Evers' Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a year in which the coronavirus pandemic exposed the weaknesses in the state’s unemployment infrastructure the system is getting a much needed upgrade.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers signed special session legislation authorizing the upgrade, accusing the legislature and previous administrations, which included both Democratic and Republican governors, of more than a decade of inaction.

Calling the measure “a step in the right direction,” Evers said the problems faced by the Dept. of Workforce Development aren’t new and noting this isn’t the first recent crisis that tried the unemployment system. “We saw these problems brought to bear during the Great Recession. We saw it again during COVID-19.”

The bill passed the state Senate overwhelmingly and with bipartisan support, on a 27-3 vote, last week before clearing the Assembly unanimously Tuesday.

“The legislation provides a simple and easy roadmap for the governor to finally move forward at upgrading the unemployment insurance computer systems,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said.

Evers has taken intense criticism for months over a backlog of unemployment claims stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. He has largely blamed the state’s antiquated, 50-year-old computer processing system for handling the claims.

The bill as passed also waives the one-week waiting period for receiving unemployment benefits until March 14 and extends limited liability from COVID-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
FILE - Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a...
Bipartisan push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin
Gov. Evers Signs Bill Providing Tax Relief to Wisconsin Businesses and Families on Feb. 18, 2021
Poll: 6 in 10 Wisconsin voters back statewide mask mandate
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach