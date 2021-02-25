FDA advises parents, caregivers against making, feeding homemade infant formula

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Do not make homemade infant formula or feed it to infants. That’s according to the United States Food and Drug Administration who says homemade formulas often lack essential nutrients that infants need.

The FDA issued a press release Wednesday stating infant formula can eb the sole source of nutrition for infants. Infant formula is strictly regulated by the FDA, needing to meet certain nutritional requirements.

This comes as adverse even reports of hospitalized infants suffering from hypocalcemia (low calcium) have been received by the FDA. The infants suffering from this condition had been fed homemade infant formula.

The FDA says it does not typically regulate recipes for homemade formulas and does not recommend parents and caregivers make it themselves.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have consumed a homemade infant formula should contact their healthcare provider and report serious symptoms to their local health department. These problems are very serious, and the consequences range from severe nutritional imbalances to foodborne illnesses, both of which can be life-threatening.

