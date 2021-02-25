Fort Atkinson woman diagnosed with rare heart condition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Medically speaking, Marcia Moe was doing everything she was supposed to: eating right and getting regular exercise. After a regular check-in with her doctor last July, her family history still got her in trouble despite her healthy habits.

“He was doing my family history at my physical and it was brought up that my father had died at the age of 50 from a heart attack, a massive MI. He asked me more questions about it and all these years I just figured he was a smoker for 35 years and that’s why he died so young”, said Moe.

Moe says that she had two more immediate family members, in addition to her father, die suddenly of a heart attack. When Dr. Carimi, a board certified lipidologist, heard of Moe’s family history, alarm “bells” went off in his head, signaling something more serious.

After running the test following a normal checkup, Moe was diagnosed with lipoprotein, commonly referred to as LD Little A; a rare heart condition.

“This is a unique form of the LDL cholesterol that not only is bad, it’s really bad. It’s fairly toxic; causes a lot of damage to the blood vessel walls. It leads to premature heart disease way in advance of what you would normally expect for all the other risk factors”, says Dr. Carimi.

Because the disease is passed down through genes, Dr. Carimi stresses that there is no medical cure. Doctors recommend what they would advise any other patient: clean up your lifestyle.

“We promote a heart healthy diet- eating healthy, being physically active, not smoking”, Dr. Carimi says.

Marcia took the advice to heart, taking it seriously for her four children. She tries to run three miles everyday. “I think it’s the one thing I can do to make sure that I’m here for my girls and set the example for them that you have to take care of yourself”, says Marcia.

Dr. Carimi tells the average patient, “Generally speaking, most people do not need to go out and get their LP little A tested tomorrow.” Doctor’s might raise concerns about this after finding family history of heart disease or heart attacks with no other obvious factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or a history of smoking.

There are some medications to lower LD Little A levels, but Dr. Carimi advises lifestyle changes for the best effect.

Maria hopes that by raising awareness of it, “it can change someones life so they can decrease their other risk factors or just find out that they have it and are at risk for it.”

