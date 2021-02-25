Green Alert canceled after missing veteran found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert for a veteran from Baraboo has been canceled after the 35-year-old was found safe.

The Baraboo Police Dept. issued the alert for Sean Hitchcock early Thursday afternoon. At the time, police said he had not been in contact with his family or VA resources for more than a week.

The police department added his family was concerned for his welfare and safety.

This story has been updated to reflect Hitchcock was found safe. All description information was removed.

