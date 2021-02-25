Advertisement

Green Alert canceled after missing veteran found safe

Sean Hitchcock
Sean Hitchcock(Baraboo Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert for a veteran from Baraboo has been canceled after the 35-year-old was found safe.

The Baraboo Police Dept. issued the alert for Sean Hitchcock early Thursday afternoon. At the time, police said he had not been in contact with his family or VA resources for more than a week.

The police department added his family was concerned for his welfare and safety.

This story has been updated to reflect Hitchcock was found safe. All description information was removed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during...
Some COVID-19 patients develop psychiatric conditions after diagnosis, study shows
Seven-day rolling average for new cases increases for third time this week
DHS says leftover vaccine should not and cannot be wasted
Dane Co. can’t start offering teachers, childcare workers COVID-19 vaccine next week
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
Teachers, those 65 & older to be prioritized when COVID-19 vaccine expands