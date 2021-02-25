Advertisement

Hunters, trappers exceed wolf target by nearly 100 animals

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters and trappers have exceeded the state’s wolf kill target by almost 100 animals.

Registration data the state Department of Natural Resources released Thursday morning shows hunters and trappers have killed 213 wolves, blowing past the state kill target of 119.

The hunt began Monday and was supposed to run through Sunday but the DNR shut it down Wednesday afternoon as it became clear hunters would exceed the target. The kill totals could climb even higher.

Hunters and trappers have until 3 p.m. today to register their kills.

The DNR estimates about 1,000 wolves roam the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Making a Difference: Village Diaper Bank founder makes life, career change to help families in need obtain diapers
Gov. Tony Evers signs legislation authorizing upgrades to the state unemployment system on Feb....
Evers signs bill for modernizing state’s unemployment system
Diapers sorted by size at The Village Diaper Bank.
What a start! NBC15 Diaper Drive blows past match goal and there’s still time to donate
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin