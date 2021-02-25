Advertisement

Madison police investigating after DCI agent fires weapon during confrontation with suspect

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is taking the lead on an investigation that was launched after a Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agent fired a weapon while trying to take a suspect into custody late Wednesday night.

A statement from the police department noted the state Dept. of Justice, which houses DCI, asked the department to head up the investigation into the incident, which occurred at a Madison hotel.

According to MPD’s initial report, DCI agents participating in a multi-jurisdictional investigation were attempting to apprehend the suspect who was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Days Inn & Suites, at 4402 E. Broadway Service Rd., around 10:20 p.m.

At some point during the incident, the agent fired a single shot, according to MPD’s statement, which added that no one was struck by the bullet.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene and, while not being struck by the bullet, transported to the hospital for minor injuries sustained in the confrontation, the report continued.

Neither the name of the agent nor the suspect was released.

