Michigan-based healthcare company donates to NBC15 Diaper Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A family-owned company in Michigan is crossing state lines to help out families in South Central Wisconsin.

J&B Medical heard about the NBC15 Diaper Drive and wanted to help out by donating $5,000 worth of diapers.

“When we learned a little bit about what the mission was, we were excited to give back,” says J&B Medical Chief Operating Officer Charlene Shaya.

Their donation will provide up to 35,000 diapers to The Village Diaper Bank for families struggling to have an adequate supply of diapers for their children.

The Village Diaper Bank has seen requests for diapers increase during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the organization grew by 145 percent and distributed more than 245,000 diapers. Those diapers were given to more than 460 children each month.

“It’s very critical, especially during this pandemic, for us to be there for each other and help the community,” says Shaya. “It’s a privilege for us to give back and falls in line with our mission that health care is a right and not a privilege.”

NBC15 is hosting a diaper donation drive-thru event on Thursday at The Village Diaper Bank located at 21 Marsh Court in Madison. The event runs from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People can donate online right now, but on Thursday, their donation can stretch further. Generous sponsors are matching the first $20,000 in donations. Instead of one dollar providing up to seven diapers, it will now provide up to 14 diapers. You can click here to donate.

There are also diaper drop-off donation sites at five locations. Those include:

Festival Foods in Madison and Verona

Icki Sticki in Mount Horeb and Verona

Hilldale Mall atrium located near Macy’s

