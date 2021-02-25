Milwaukee Bucks release second half of regular season schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBA released the second half of the Milwaukee Bucks’ regular season schedule Wednesday.

According to a news release, the final 36 games of the 2020-21 regular season are between March 11 and May 16.

The second half includes 17 home games and 19 road games. There are nine back-to-backs and four instances where the team will play its same opponent in consecutive games.

The Bucks will play 11 additional games in March, 16 in April and nine in May.

Here is the full schedule:

May 2 vs. BKN

March 17 at PHI, March 24 vs. BOS, March 26 vs. BOS, March 31 at LAL, April 24 vs. PHI

April 6 at GSW, April 15 at ATL, April 22 vs. PHI, May 4 vs. BKN

Nine back-to-backs (2 home-home, 3 away-away, 2 away-home, 2 home-away):

Home-home

March 26, 27 (vs. BOS, vs. NYK)



May 4, 5 (vs. BKN, vs. WAS)

Away-away

April 2, 3 (at POR, at SAC)



April 14, 15 (at MIN, at ATL)



April 29, 30 (at HOU, at CHI)

Away-home

April 8, 9 (at DAL, vs. CHA)



May 10, 11 (at SAS, vs. ORL)

Home-away

April 24, 25 (vs. PHI, at ATL)



May 15, 16 (vs. MIA, at CHI)

Four instances of the Bucks playing the same opponent in consecutive games:

March 13, 15 (at WAS)

March 24, 26 (vs. BOS)

April 22, 24 (vs. PHI)

May 2, 4 (vs. BKN)

Longest homestand: Five games (March 20-27)

Longest road trip: Six games (March 29 – April 8)

Games by month (home/away):

March: 11 (6/5)

April: 16 (5/11)

May: 9 (6/3)

Games by day of the week (home/away):

Sunday: 4 (1/3)

Monday: 5 (2/3)

Tuesday: 4 (2/2)

Wednesday: 5 (2/3)

Thursday: 6 (2/4)

Friday: 5 (3/2)

Saturday: 7 (5/2)

