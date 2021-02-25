Advertisement

Minnesota lawmakers push legalization of recreational marijuana after veterans rally around it

(Gray tv)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota remains a hot-button topic in St. Paul this session. House lawmakers voted in favor of moving the legislation forward after Veterans rally around legalizing it.

One who testified is Alex Miller. He was a combat medic in the National Guard. Dealing with excruciating back pain, he decided to give marijuana a try.

“I was up and walking around the next day. The pain wasn’t gone but it helped.”

He’s now considering moving to Colorado, where recreational marijuana use is legal. The group of veterans pushing for legalization did get some pushback.

“We all want to help veterans but marijuana legalization and commercial sale may do more harm than help”

For now, the issue will continue to be debated at the state capital.

