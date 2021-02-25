NBC15 Diaper Drive to eliminate diaper need underway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Diaper Drive is entering its final hours.

On Thursday, NBC15 is hosting a diaper donation drive-thru event on Thursday at The Village Diaper Bank. With the help of generous sponsors, the first $20,000 dollars in donations will be matched.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

With a single dollar donation, up to seven diapers will make its way to families struggling to afford them. Our goal is to eliminate diaper need here in South-Central Wisconsin.

The Need

Diaper need is more than just a phrase.

Right now, one in three families do not have the means to have a sufficient supply of diapers to keep their children clean and healthy.

According to The Village Diaper Bank, infants require 12 diapers a day, and toddlers need about 8.

The costs to get those diapers can be $70 to $80 per month per child. Without transportation, buying diapers at a convenience store rather than a “big box” store can increase the monthly cost of diapers.

Most child care programs require parents to provide disposable diapers. Early Head Start provides diapers for infants and toddlers.

Lack of Federal Assistance

Children in low-income families are at the greatest risk of suffering the effects of not being able to afford diapers.

Federal assistance programs like SNAP and WIC cannot be used for diaper purchases. The only program that can is TANF, which stands for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

TANF is used to cover more than just diaper expenses. Families use the allocated funds for utility bills, rent, transportation, and any other basic needs not covered by SNAP or WIC. In Wisconsin, the maximum TANF benefit for a family of three, that includes one parent and two children, is $653 dollars. Diapers would cost 12-percent of that benefit.

How To Help

On Thursday, people can donate unused or brand-new disposable diapers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the NBC15 Diaper Donation Drive-Thru. It is held at The Village Diaper Bank located at 21 Marsh Court in Madison.

As drivers arrive, follow the Diaper Donation Drive-Thru signs. They can remain in their vehicles and open their trunk for contactless drop-off.

Happening at the same time, online donations up to $20,000 dollars will be matched by a family and local businesses. People can donate anytime by clicking here.

There are also diaper drop-off donation sites at five locations. Those include:

Festival Foods in Madison and Verona

Icki Sticki in Mount Horeb and Verona

Hilldale Mall atrium located near Macy’s

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.