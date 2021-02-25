Advertisement

One Chance of Snow as We Head Toward the Weekend

Mild temperature will continue into next week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild air continues to settle in across the central part of the nation. We are starting the morning off a little cooler than the past couple mornings. Highs today will be the upper 30s and low 40s throughout all southern Wisconsin. Lighter wind is expected today as well with a westerly breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills are expected in the 30s this afternoon.

High pressure will be building in, and dominating the weather for the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. It will bring plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures for today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Minor accumulation of snow is likely Friday night. It is our only chance of precipitation over...
Minor accumulation of snow is likely Friday night. It is our only chance of precipitation over the next week.(wmtv weather)

A Clipper will race through the area Friday night and bring the likelihood of rain or snow. It is our only chance of precipitation over the next seven days. On Sunday, a cold front will approach Wisconsin. As it moves across the state, wind will shift to more northerly. Temperatures will drop off behind the front. Highs will be slightly below average on Monday, the first day of March.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Weekend Forecast - Adding a little snow to the mild temperatures this weekend
Weekend Forecast - Snow Chances Return
Mostly sunny and mild Thursday and Friday; Snow chances return this weekend
High temperatures are expected around 40 today. 10 to 15 mph wind out of the northwest will...
A Mild Forecast with Plenty of Sunshine Through the Weekend
Warmest day of the year (so far)