One Chance of Snow as We Head Toward the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild air continues to settle in across the central part of the nation. We are starting the morning off a little cooler than the past couple mornings. Highs today will be the upper 30s and low 40s throughout all southern Wisconsin. Lighter wind is expected today as well with a westerly breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills are expected in the 30s this afternoon.

High pressure will be building in, and dominating the weather for the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. It will bring plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures for today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Minor accumulation of snow is likely Friday night. It is our only chance of precipitation over the next week. (wmtv weather)

A Clipper will race through the area Friday night and bring the likelihood of rain or snow. It is our only chance of precipitation over the next seven days. On Sunday, a cold front will approach Wisconsin. As it moves across the state, wind will shift to more northerly. Temperatures will drop off behind the front. Highs will be slightly below average on Monday, the first day of March.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

