Refreeze Likely Tonight - Possible Slick Spots

Wet Pavement May Ice Over
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Spring fever is in the air after back to back 40 degree days across southern Wisconsin. This has lead to a slow thaw of our deep snowpack. While windshield washer fluid is in high demand during the day, it’s slick spots that we need to watch out for in the morning. As temperatures drop below freezing at night, anything wet will start to ice over. It’s a good reminder that if it looks wet or was wet before you went to bed, it’s probably going to be slick first thing in the morning.

We have melted 4 inches of snow as of earlier today. This brings our snow depth to 12 inches, down from our seasonal...

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

This will be a common scenario in the weeks ahead as warmer air tries to overtake the colder winter air. Another thing to keep an eye out for is patchy fog. It won’t be until we completely melt off the snow and warm the ground that this threat starts to diminish. Chances are that won’t be until later in March.

