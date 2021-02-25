Advertisement

Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

(WSFA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events at Lambeau Field, the Fiserv Forum and all other Wisconsin venues that have received taxpayer money under a Republican bill in the state Legislature.

The proposal circulated Thursday by state Sen. Patrick Testin comes after the Dallas Mavericks did not play “The Star-Spangled Banner” before home games earlier this season.

“Hearing the Star Spangled Banner at a sporting event reminds us that despite our differences, we have something in common – we are Americans,” Sen. Testin said.

Testin argued that playing the Star-Spangled Banner before games has been a tradition since before it was officially the national anthem. He called it a “practice that unites us.”

The Wisconsin bill simply says that no sporting event may be held in a venue constructed at least in part with public money unless the national anthem is played or sung. There are no penalties for violating the requirement.

