Seven-day rolling average for new cases increases for third time this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The seven-day rolling average for new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased for a third time this week, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates Thursday.

The Department of Health Services notes that the new rolling average increased to 632 cases Thursday after 840 new cases were confirmed positive. Prior to Monday, the rolling average had not increased since Jan. 11. In addition to Monday and Thursday, the rolling average increased Wednesday of this week too.

This is still the fourteenth day in a row that new daily cases have been reported below 1,000.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever have COVID-19 has reached 562,151, with 28,234 of those cases having been recorded from Jan. 25 to Thursday. To put that in perspective, there were 66,018 cases recorded from Dec. 25 to Jan. 25.

The total number of hospitalizations and patients in the ICU also went up on Thursday. Sixty-one new patients were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals with COVID-19, bringing the total up to 355 patients. This total number has increased by eight patients Thursday since the day before.

There are also 93 patients in the ICU, which is one additional patient than the day previous.

Fifty-two people have died from COVID-19 since the previous dashboard update. The last time the number of deaths reported in a day exceeded 50 was on Jan. 26.

Nearly 15% of Wisconsinites have received one COVID-19 vaccine

DHS’ vaccine dashboard indicates that 14.5% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the shot, while 7.1% of residents have finished their vaccine series.

So far this week, 93,682 doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents.

The number of people ages 65 and older continues to near 50% for having received at least one dose, while 16.2% are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Richland and Iowa Counties continue to exceed the rest of the counties in South Central Wisconsin for having at least one shot, at 20.8% and 20.4% respectively. Richland and Green Counties lead with administering second doses, at 11.1% and 10.7%.

