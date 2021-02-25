Smokers are more likely to die from COVID-19 than nonsmokers, study shows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People who smoke are almost two times more likely to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a new study shows.

Public Health Madison and Dane County notes Wednesday that the study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, indicates that people who smoke are also more likely to be hospitalized due to the virus.

Dr. Brian Williams, a board member of the Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition, says that smoking can damage the lungs, weaken the immune system and put people at higher risk for catching the virus.

“This new study provides another reason for people who smoke to consider quitting,” said Dr. Williams.

The study also reports that people who smoke face a greater risk for lung disease by damaging their airways, including COPD. Smokers are 12 to 13 times more likely to die from COPD than nonsmokers, according to the Surgeon General.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.