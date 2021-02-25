Advertisement

Some COVID-19 patients develop psychiatric conditions after diagnosis, study shows

Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during...
Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.(UF Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study shows that patients who had no previous psychiatric history, but were diagnosed with COVID-19, have an increased incident of developing their first psychiatric diagnosis.

University of Oxford found in the study that patients were likely to contract a psychological condition 14 to 90 days after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release.

UW Health notes that some of the most prevalent conditions reported were anxiety disorders, insomnia and dementia.

UW Health psychologist Shilagh Mirgain explained that people can start to feel anxious or depressed after their diagnosis because they worry that the virus will never go away.

“This not only highlights the need for psychological treatment and coping strategies that address the mental health toll of COVID-19 but also underscores the need for a public health response that acknowledges and addresses the pandemic’s mental health consequences,” Mirgain said.

Mirgain advised that people begin to develop a tolerance of uncertainty and focus on what they can control to let go of stress.

UW Health also recommends pacing yourself when it comes to the activities you have to accomplish, taking time to grieve losses during the pandemic and strengthening your support system. Patients can consider joining a COVID-19 recovery group or seek professional care with a behavior health specialist, Mirgain said.

Finally, patients should also consider finding meaning and purpose in their actions.

Mirgain added that COVID-19 “long haulers,” or those who experience lingering effects of COVID-19, often have a worse experience from a break in routine.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Seven-day rolling average for new cases increases for third time this week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a new tool that lets you search for...
CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome