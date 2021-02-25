Advertisement

Sun Prairie PD investigate crash with injury

Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search(KWTX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating a traffic accident Wednesday night with injury.

According to a news release, officers asked the public around 9:50 p.m. to avoid West Main Street at Ruby Lane to Bird Street.

Sun Prairie PD noted that there will be police present in the area for the next several hours while they investigate.

NBC15 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story with any developments.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

A test with 99% or greater DNA match constitutes proof of paternity.
Wisconsin law offers genetic testing to prove paternity
Wisconsin law offers genetic testing to prove paternity
Wisconsin law offers genetic testing to prove paternity
FILE - Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a...
Bipartisan push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin
Bipartisan push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin
Bipartisan push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin
Gym forced to close its doors amid pandemic
Gym forced to close its doors amid pandemic