Suspects steal iPhone after agreeing to buy it online

FILE
FILE(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for two teens accused of stealing an iPhone from someone looking to sell it.

According to the police report, the victim was supposed to meet the suspects around 7:15 p.m. in the 200 block of High Point Rd. after arranging to sell an iPhone X on Facebook Marketplace.

Upon meeting the suspects, one of them pulled out a handgun and took the smartphone, the report continued. They then fled in a green sedan parked nearby.

Both suspects were between 16 and 17 years old, the victim recounted. One of them was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans while the other had on an orange shirt and brown jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

