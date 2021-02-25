Teachers, those 65 & older to be prioritized when COVID-19 vaccine expands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Anyone over 65 years old, teachers, and childcare workers will be at the front of the line next week when the list for who is eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccination expands.

The Dept. of Health Services previously announced the latest round of people who would become eligible on Monday, March 1, arrives. While, individuals 65 and older were already approved to be vaccinated, teachers and childcare workers will be eligible for the first time.

For the first month and into April, only those three groups should expect to receive the vaccine, health officials warn. Everyone else in the newly authorized group will likely have to wait until mid-April or May.

“Everyone included in these newly eligible groups will eventually have the opportunity to get vaccinated, but we are asking everyone to practice patience and wait to schedule an appointment in order to allow those at higher risk to get vaccinated first,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said.

Health officials did not offer a timeline for when more people in Wisconsin may be able to get the shot.

“Workers who are more likely to come in contact with the public or who are unable to avoid close contact with others are at higher risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19,” Timberlake continued.

Among those who will be eligible come March, beyond educators and childcare workers:

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing frontline workers like those in food service or public transit

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings, including inmates.

“Part of bouncing back from this pandemic means protecting all the educators and essential workers, many of whom have been putting their health at risk throughout this pandemic,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

As of Thursday, DHS has reported over 825,000 Wisconsin residents, or over 14 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 386,072, or 6.6 percent, have completed the two shot series.

