Transportation resources to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 has received questions from people asking how they can help people sign up for vaccine appointments or get to their appointments. NBC15 reached out to local health systems who say they are not aware of any specific opportunities, but many local hospitals provide resources for people who do not have access to transportation.

Andrea Newman saw her own family experience difficulties getting vaccine appointments and finding a way to get there.

“Grandpa and family members that are elderly and maybe don’t have a computer at home, it’s been challenging to help them navigate,” Newman explained.

She wanted to help others in the same position.

“I’ve looked on different volunteer websites, looked on the Wisconsin DHS,” Newman said.

Newman did not find volunteer opportunities, but NBC15 talked to local health systems about how they are helping patients. Dean Health Plan, a member of SSM Health, has several transportation options for their Medicare-eligible patients.

“They both have access through our companionship benefit Papa Pals, that also provides assistance with errands and transportation,” said Jaclyn Jacobson, Dean Health Plan’s director of product for Medicare.

Patients can also get rides to appointments through Lyft.

“They are free and covered by their benefits,” Jacobson said.

Local health departments and the state also have resources available. Dane County teamed up with New Bridge Madison.

“Once the older adult has scheduled their appointment, then they call us and say we need a ride,” said Jim Krueger, executive director of New Bridge Madison.

New Bridge works with cab companies and other transportation services to schedule those rides. To schedule a ride, call (608) 512-0000, extension 3.

For Medicaid patients, the state also provides free transportation, including same-day rides to vaccine appointments. To get a ride through the state service, call 866-907-1493.

“This need has only increased as we’ve been working on getting our eligible patients vaccinated,” said Sarah Valencia, director of population health at UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

Newman said she is glad to hear resources are available.

“If they can’t get there by themselves, that there’s other avenues, people to help them get there,” she said.

Some health systems told NBC15 there may be more opportunities for people to get involved as the vaccine expands to other eligible groups.

When it comes to getting vaccines to people who are homebound, DHS told NBC15 it is up to local health departments to coordinate that. SSM Health said if people are homebound in their own house, they can access vaccine appointments through the transportation services available.

