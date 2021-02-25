Watching for a quick snow Friday night; Warm Weather Continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine and above-average temperatures were seen all across southern Wisconsin on Thursday. The snow melt continues. An overall 5″ of snow has been lost in the Madison area. Another chance of snow may bring up totals slightly late Friday, but the warmer weather will continue into next week.

High-pressure departs to the East and SW winds will pick up on Friday. A partly cloudy sky is expected as temperatures move from the teens to the upper 30′s by mid-afternoon. Later in the day, a mid-level disturbance will prompt a rain/snow mix. Light snow flurries/mix move into southern Wisconsin Friday evening. A quick dusting - 1″ is possible from Madison - North. Areas south may see substantially lower totals as snow mixes with rain. While accumulations will be minor, a few slick spots & travel issues are possible heading into Saturday.

Sunshine comes back out Saturday afternoon - so any issues will be short-lived. Highs climb into the mid-40′s.

Another disturbance brings a quick shot of flurries on Sunday, but the overall system is aimed north of Madison. Location & precipitation types will be refined in the coming days. A calmer pattern sets up next week - with highs bouncing from the lower 30′s on Monday into the lower & mid 40′s mid-week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.