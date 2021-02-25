Advertisement

What a start! NBC15 Diaper Drive blows past match goal and there’s still time to donate

Thank you for your donations!
Diapers sorted by size at The Village Diaper Bank.
Diapers sorted by size at The Village Diaper Bank.(Curt Lenz/WMTV)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first ever NBC15 Diaper Drive is off to an amazing start! As of 8 a.m. Thursday, online monetary donations topped $31,000.

Donations will be matched up to $20,000 thanks to our generous sponsors. So after crunching the math, we’ve raised a total of $51,000 from 550 donors...and we still have the rest of the day to go!

“I’m feeling overwhelmed and grateful for the amount of support we have seen and I’m excited about all of the growth we will experience this year, thanks to the community and to the NBC15 viewers,” said the founder of The Village Diaper Bank Megan Sollenberger

You can donate online or you can visit the diaper bank and drop off diapers at 21 Marsh Court in Madison.

Here are even more Diaper Drop-Off locations, including:

  • Festival Foods in Madison and Verona
  • Icki Sticki in Mount Horeb and Verona
  • Hilldale Mall atrium located near Macy’s

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Village Diaper Bank collects diapers on final day of NBC15 Diaper Drive
Diaper Drive makes a difference by supplying families with disposable diapers
Minor accumulation of snow is likely Friday night. It is our only chance of precipitation over...
One Chance of Snow as We Head Toward the Weekend
On Thursday, NBC15 is hosting a diaper donation drive-thru event on Thursday at The Village...
NBC15 Diaper Drive to eliminate diaper need underway
The state and local health departments have free transportation options for people who need a...
Transportation resources to COVID-19 vaccine appointments