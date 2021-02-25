What a start! NBC15 Diaper Drive blows past match goal and there’s still time to donate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first ever NBC15 Diaper Drive is off to an amazing start! As of 8 a.m. Thursday, online monetary donations topped $31,000.

Donations will be matched up to $20,000 thanks to our generous sponsors. So after crunching the math, we’ve raised a total of $51,000 from 550 donors...and we still have the rest of the day to go!

“I’m feeling overwhelmed and grateful for the amount of support we have seen and I’m excited about all of the growth we will experience this year, thanks to the community and to the NBC15 viewers,” said the founder of The Village Diaper Bank Megan Sollenberger

You can donate online or you can visit the diaper bank and drop off diapers at 21 Marsh Court in Madison.

Here are even more Diaper Drop-Off locations, including:

Festival Foods in Madison and Verona

Icki Sticki in Mount Horeb and Verona

Hilldale Mall atrium located near Macy’s

