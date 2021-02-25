When will grocery-store workers or bus drivers be eligible?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team got answers to your questions about when grocery store workers or bus drivers can get the shot. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

As a full time employee in the grocery industry..am I eligible for the vaccination at this time if I am under age 65?

According to DHS, food chain employees and public transit workers will join the next group to be eligible on March 1st. However, the state says they are asking vaccinators to prioritize people ages 65 and older, teachers, and child-care workers.

“Everyone included in these newly eligible groups will eventually have the opportunity to get vaccinated, but we are asking everyone to practice patience and wait to schedule an appointment in order to allow those at higher risk to get vaccinated first,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said.

DHS estimates it won’t be until mid-April or May when these groups get their vaccinations.

“As we get more vaccine over the next vaccine over the next few weeks, we are prepared to accelerate this plan as need be,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

The NBC15 Vaccine team asked health officials about how grocery store workers or bus drivers will sign up to receive the vaccine. The state says they are hopeful employers will be actively involved.

“I think one of the things that we will be maximizing as we move into food service workers and transit workers and how utility workers is how can employers help us with thinking through with offering vaccines to their employees,” said Willems Van Dijk.

