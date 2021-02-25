Advertisement

Wisconsin law offers genetic testing to prove paternity

A test with 99% or greater DNA match constitutes proof of paternity.
A test with 99% or greater DNA match constitutes proof of paternity.(Dept. of Children and Families)
By Elise Romas
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Investigates what it takes to prove paternity outside of marriage in Wisconsin.

It can happen in court, or through a voluntary acknowledgement by the mother and father.

However, there is a third option. A Wisconsin law was approved in Feb. 2020 and took effect in August. It allows genetic testing to prove paternity.

The process begins with a subpoena or direct order from the county’s Child Support Agency. The child, mother and father swab their cheeks for a DNA testing.

If the test results show a 99% or greater match, the state considers that a conclusive determination of paternity.

Knowing who the child’s father is allows the state to establish child support payments, placement, custody, and puts the father’s name on the birth certificate.

This new option takes away court proceedings entirely, unless one of the parents disagrees with the test results.

“In many cases the parents just want to be the parents of the child and having a process server come and serve you with a (court) summons and petition is very intimidating, this process is all done administratively,” Connie Chesnik, Admin. Of the Division of Family and Economic Security at the Dept. of Children and Families said.

Chesnik added that this genetic testing option is in the best interest of the child, since this determines the birth father is early-on in life, rather than finding out later, when it could come as a surprise.

“The state cannot order proof of paternity after a child turns 18. however, the 18-year-old can seek out a genetic test to find their birth father on their own.

This is a local follow up to a National InvestigateTV story, ‘A Vial Mistake.’ You can watch the story below.

A Vial Mistake
A Vial Mistake
DNA paternity test labs are not regulated by the FDA; rather, they may voluntarily apply for...

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

An NBC15 Diaper Drive donation drop-off container is placed at five locations in Dane County.
Lack of federal assistance causing non-profits to fill struggling families’ diaper needs
Lack of federal assistance causing non-profits to fill struggling families’ diaper needs
Lack of federal assistance causing non-profits to fill struggling families’ diaper needs
Can vaccinated grandparents see their unvaccinated grandchildren?
Can vaccinated grandparents see their unvaccinated grandchildren?
COVID-19 and immune response
What do vaccine side effects indicate about your immune response?
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
More than 216,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in the past week