Suspect in 2019 Leeds homicide arrested

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a West Allis man Thursday who is accused of shooting and killing Keith Wolf in his Leeds home over two years ago.

Jason Kijewski, 43, was arrested for one count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide in West Allis after a search warrant was executed, according to a news release. Police said they found pieces of evidence, including the handgun used to kill Wolf during the search.

Kijewski was taken into custody without incident and sent to the Columbia County Jail. He will remain there while he waits for his initial court appearance.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Allis Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigations during the arrest.

The case is still open and ongoing with investigation efforts at the federal, state and local levels. Officials noted they are expecting more charges will be filed against Kijewski.

