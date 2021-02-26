Asian American community reports increase in hate rhetoric

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Social media sites have been raising awareness for hate crimes the last few weeks. Specifically, online videos show violent crimes against Asian Americans.

This footage is from across the country, and NBC15 spoke with community members who blame the pandemic. They’ve noticed a gradual shift from racial slurs and name calling to physical violence.

“It’s just scary and I worry about my family’s safety,” Carmen Yang, recent UW-Madison Graduate and former Pres. of the Asian American Student Union (AASU) said. “I don’t think it was serious before COVID-19, I think with coronavirus and everything attached to it, it’s increasingly more violent and deadly.”

Yang is talking about the increase of social media posts raising awareness of crimes on Asian Americans.

Another Anti-Asian hate crime. Attacks on elderly Asians is both disgusting and cowardly.

“I’ve had three instances where I’ve had someone walk up to me and tell me I should go back to my own country,” Hugh Cha, a Sun Prairie resident said. “I was thinking ‘I was born in the US, so what country do I go back to?’”

Cha ran for Sun Prairie City Council last year. He said he faced discriminatory comments online.

“They assume stereotypes of you and act on that,” Cha said.

Both Cha and Yang don’t know what to expect as the pandemic continues.

“Ever since people started to come out of their houses, it seems like we’ve been the target of attack,” Yang said.

“I am fearful that the day will come that words do turn into action, and it’s not something I want to do that, but I have to prepare myself,” Cha said.

NBC15 checked with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Dept. Both say they are either not actively investigating any hate crimes right now or are not aware of any newly reported cases.

Over the first five months of the pandemic, the group ‘Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate’ (AAPI) filed 2,583 reports of racist or hate crimes nation-wide.

