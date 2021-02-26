Dane Co. officials names victim in Sun Prairie fatal crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner has named the person who died Wednesday after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sun Prairie.

The medical examiner said that Jacob A. Jacobson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Foxdale Drive. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner noted that Jacobson’s cause of death was the result of his injuries sustained during the crash.

According to authorities, the driver of the car stayed on scene cooperated with the investigation.

Officials are still conducting additional testing, the medical examiner added.

The Sun Prairie Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.