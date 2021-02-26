Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Health Services announces new vaccine provider map

(WMTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new resource for helping to connect people with vaccines providers is now available.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced its Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Map Friday. DHS says the map is designed to improve transparency in the vaccine distribution process by identifying where vaccines are being sent across the state, as well as making it easier to help people find and connect with vaccine providers in the area.

“Wisconsin continues to make great strides in vaccinating people all across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “We want to provide as many options as possible for people who are currently eligible to access COVID-19 vaccine. This map will help to illustrate those options.”

The new map shows COVID-19 vaccine providers that are open to all eligible groups, specific eligible groups and those closed to the public that only target patients and clients. Not all providers enrolled in federal programs are included on the map. Users can select a site from the map to find contact information and populations served by each location, or consult the table underneath the map.

DHS says it plans to update the map every two weeks with data reported by vaccine providers.

