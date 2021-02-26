Gov. Evers announces grant to assist drone-based boradband to serve Eagle River students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Forest County Economic Development Partnership will receive a $100,000 Capacity Building Grant for a pilot program testing a tethered, drone-based system that will provide rural areas with high-speed internet.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the grant in partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Public Service Commission Friday.

“Just as this past year has demonstrated, access to high-speed internet is a necessity and critical to how we live, learn, and work. It’s the key that opens the door to new opportunities for our students, our communities, and our state, and will be vital to our state’s economic bounce back,” said Gov. Evers. “That’s why I declared 2021 the Year of Broadband Access and proposed the largest state investment in broadband ever, and I look forward to this creative and innovative pilot program to help some of our most rural students get connected.”

According to the Governor, a key part of the testing program also began Friday with the announcement of a partnership bewteen Wiscosn TeleLift and the Northland Pines School District. The six-month project will use Wisconsin TeleLift’s tethered drone platforms fitted with cell phone towers to provide high-speed internet access to the roughly 10 percent of district students who currently have none.

The Northland Pines School District, based in Eagle River, serves more than 1,300 students over 435 square miles in Vilas and Oneida counties, according to the Friay press release. Superintendent Scott Foster said that while the district provides all students with Chromebooks and can provide hotspots, not all students are able to use them at home and parts of the district still lack cell service.

