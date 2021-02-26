Half of Wisconsinites ages 65+ have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Half of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state’s top health agency notes Friday.

The Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard indicates that 51.3% of people in this age group have received at least one dose, while 18.7% of residents have completely finished their vaccine series.

Public Health Madison and Dane County also reports Friday that 3 in 5 Dane County residents ages 65 and older have received at least one shot.

When looking at the total state population, 14.9% of residents have received at least one dose. This means we will likely hit 15% by Saturday. About 7.6% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against the virus, DHS adds.

While the week is not over yet, there have been 149,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to Wisconsinites so far. Overall, 1.3 million vaccines have been given out since the rollout started.

DHS added 656 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites to ever have the virus to 562,807. This is now the fifteenth day in a row that daily cases have been reported below 1,000.

After two days in a row of the seven-day rolling average for new cases increasing, that number has declined. The rolling average now sits at 615 cases.

Of the 331 total patients in Wisconsin hospitals, 59 of them were reported Friday. There are still 60 fewer patients this week than last week.

There are also 97 patients in the ICU, which is 10 less than last Friday. Five Wisconsinites have died since the previous report.

