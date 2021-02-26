Advertisement

Illinois Tollway permanently eliminates cash payments

(WSAW)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The days of paying cash on the Illinois Tollway are gone forever.

The tollway announced Thursday it’s permanently eliminating cash toll collections and will accept only I-Pass, E-ZPass or online payments. Customers unable to pay online can pay by check or money order.

The move comes nearly a year after the tollway suspended cash tolls in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tollway also says it will begin a program in May to help low-income drivers by waiving deposits on I-PASS transponders and adding $20 in tolls to people with household incomes up to 2 1/2 times the poverty line.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound

Latest News

Post-COVID hair loss patient Kelly Ryan shows how much hair she currently loses in one shower
Another COVID side effect: hair loss, Madison woman shares devastating experience
The fire broke out early Saturday morning
Massive fire destroys Barneveld family’s beloved barn
Gov. Evers grants another 13 pardons
FBI officials and police stand outside the Mayfair Mall after a shooting, Friday, Nov. 20,...
Wisconsin mall shooting case staying in juvenile court