Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following Internet Crimes Against Children search warrant

ARMENIA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County man is in custody following an executed Internet Crimes Against Children search warrant.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office the search warrant was executed Thursday on 12th Street in Armenia Township. Multiple electronic devices were seized and 47-year-old Jonathan W. Randles was arrested and taken to the Juneau County Jail on a Probation Hold.

The Sheriff’s Office says they anticipate criminal charges will be filed on Randles in the immediate future, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.