Madison man arrested after acting out of control in apartment complex, attempting to fight officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year-old Madison man is in custody after allegedly acting out of control at an apartment complex Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, multiple people called 911 for a person “slamming doors, damaging hallway mailboxes, throwing a fire extinguisher, yelling racial slurs, banging on shared walls and more” at an apartment on the 800 block of S Gammon Rd.

MPD says that when police contacted the man, he resisted arrest and allegedly squared up to fight the officers. Police used a taser to get him under control.

Robert M. Bolz was arrested for criminal damage to property, three counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping, seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and resisting.

