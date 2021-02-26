Madison VA expands vaccine scheduling to veteran essential workers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics started scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday for veterans who are considered essential workers.

The Madison VA explained that they have reached out directly to all veterans over the age of 65 to get the shot and can now move on to this next group.

The hospital noted that veterans will need to have a signed essential worker verification letter on an official letterhead from their employer to be scheduled.

Veterans in certain occupations who have not had access to the vaccine through their employer and are interested in getting one at the Madison VA should call 608-280-2160 to book an appointment.

Here is the list of occupations currently approved for vaccination at Madison VA:

First Responders (Police, Firefighter, EMS)

Corrections Officers

Food and Agricultural Workers

U.S. Postal Service Workers

Manufacturing Workers

Grocery Store Workers

Public Transit Workers

Teachers/Education Support Staff

Child Care Workers

