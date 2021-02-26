Advertisement

Madison VA expands vaccine scheduling to veteran essential workers

Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison...
Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison VA Cancer Treatment Center to be the first Veteran Patient in Madison to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.(Madison VA Hospital)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics started scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday for veterans who are considered essential workers.

The Madison VA explained that they have reached out directly to all veterans over the age of 65 to get the shot and can now move on to this next group.

The hospital noted that veterans will need to have a signed essential worker verification letter on an official letterhead from their employer to be scheduled.

Veterans in certain occupations who have not had access to the vaccine through their employer and are interested in getting one at the Madison VA should call 608-280-2160 to book an appointment.

Here is the list of occupations currently approved for vaccination at Madison VA:

  • First Responders (Police, Firefighter, EMS)
  • Corrections Officers
  • Food and Agricultural Workers
  • U.S. Postal Service Workers
  • Manufacturing Workers
  • Grocery Store Workers
  • Public Transit Workers
  • Teachers/Education Support Staff
  • Child Care Workers

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Data from Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services show a downward trend of coronavirus cases of...
New air of hope at nursing homes, once hotspots for COVID-19
Rural counties emerge as leaders in vaccine roll out
When will grocery-store workers or bus drivers get the vaccine? DHS says not until mid-April or...
When will grocery-store workers or bus drivers be eligible?
Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during...
Some COVID-19 patients develop psychiatric conditions after diagnosis, study shows