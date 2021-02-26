Advertisement

McConnell says he’d support Trump if he wins 2024 nomination

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., used his strongest language to date to excoriate Trump minutes...
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., used his strongest language to date to excoriate Trump minutes after the Senate acquitted the former president in his second impeachment trial.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than a month after excoriating Donald Trump in a blistering floor speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell now says he would “absolutely” support the former president again if he secured the Republican nomination in 2024.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, the Kentucky Republican said there’s still “a lot to happen between now” and the next presidential election.

But when directly asked if he would support Trump again were he to win the nomination, McConnell responded: “The nominee of the party? Absolutely.”

After voting to acquit Trump at his impeachment trial less than two weeks ago, McConnell blasted him as “morally responsible” for the Capitol insurrection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound

Latest News

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, speaks following the U.S....
Khashoggi's fiancee 'more devastated'
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at...
Biden says US airstrikes in Syria told Iran: ‘Be careful’
Although there's still conflicting research on the health effects of coffee, scientists who...
Study: Heavy Consumption of some coffees increases risk for Heart Problems
Gov. Evers announces grant to assist drone-based boradband to serve Eagle River students
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Officials warn of scam callers claiming to be U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents