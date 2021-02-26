Mild End Of Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Above normal temperatures looking to be more the norm as we round out February and head into March. Now we will have some chilly nights and that means refreezing will be almost a daily threat until the snow completely melts off.

Friday starts off with plenty of sunshine, but then clouds will build by the afternoon and evening. This is ahead of our next weathermaker for the weekend which is looking to be more of a nuisance than anything. A wintry mix is likely Friday night into Saturday and also Saturday night into Sunday. While precipitation will be light, there is the potential for a slushy covering of snow in spots. The good news is that most of the active weather will be during the overnight hours with a lot of the daytime hours being dry and sunny.

High pressure returns to kick off next week and will give us plenty of sunshine through the middle of the week. Temperatures will start off around freezing Monday and warm into the middle 40s by the middle of the week.

