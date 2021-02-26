Mild Temperatures and Sunshine this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring sunshine to the region today. As the ridge drifts off to the east, wind will be be southerly in its wake. This will allow mild air to push northward into the state. Highs today will reach the lower to middle 40s.

A fast-moving wave of low pressure will move through tonight and bring a chance of rain or snow, especially prior to midnight. It will be long-gone by daybreak Saturday. Warmer temperatures are expected for the first day of the weekend with highs in the upper-40s to near 50.

Mild temperatures are expected for today, and through the upcoming weekend. Plenty of sunshine is on the way as well. (wmtv weather)

A second wave of low pressure will move through Saturday night. A few scattered rain showers will accompany its passage. On Sunday morning, a few clouds are expected to linger but skies will become mostly sunny. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 30s Sunday.

