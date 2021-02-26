MMSD cancels all sports competitions, events through April 4

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District announced Friday that it is canceling all in-person athletic competitions and events through April 4.

MMSD will use a phased approach to restarting in-person athletics, according to a news release.

The district explained that they continue to offer virtual athletic programming to all students.

We know students are eager for in-person athletics to start up again and we share the sense of urgency around resuming co-curriculars, recognizing the critical role sports play in so many students’ lives. Like in-person instruction, we plan to use a phased approach to restarting in-person athletics, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health Madison Dane County.

During WIAA calendar seasons, MMSD expects virtual athletic programming to provide a minimum of four to five hours of activities per week. One to two of those hours will be virtual training, athlete check-ins and workouts. The district added that general out-of-season options will be provided as the school year goes on.

The district will announce final decisions about in-person activities related to the Alternate Fall Sports Season by March 26, noting decisions are made on a sport-by-sport basis. Some sports may start again according to their WIAA calendar date, or later in the school year.

Football season was supposed to start back up again on March 8.

Alternate Fall WIAA start dates:

Girls Swim - 2/8

Boys and Girls Volleyball - 2/22

Football - 3/8

Girls Tennis - 3/8

Boys and Girls Cross Country - 3/15

Girls Golf - 3/29

Boys Soccer - 3/22

The district noted that the Spring WIAA season will start April 19, at the earliest. The timeline for these sports will be announced by March 12, MMSD said.

Spring WIAA start dates:

Baseball - 4/19

Boys Golf - 4/19

Boys and Girls Track & Field - 4/19

Softball - 4/19

Girls Soccer - 4/26

Boys Tennis - 5/3

